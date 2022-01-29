STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Nick Blake had a career-high 20 points as Pacific snapped its seven-game losing streak, edging past BYU 76-73 on Saturday night.
Alphonso Anderson had 15 points and seven assists for Pacific (6-13, 1-4 West Coast Conference). Jeremiah Bailey added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had six rebounds.
Alex Barcello had 19 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (17-6, 5-3). Te'Jon Lucas added 13 points. Gideon George had 13 points.
The Tigers evened the season series against BYU, which beat Pacific 73-51 in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 6.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.