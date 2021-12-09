COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored a season-high 25 points to lead No. 18 Texas A&M to an 88-43 rout of Texas Southern on Thursday night.
Texas A&M coach Gary Blair collected his program-best 439th victory with the Aggies, surpassing Shelby Metcalf. Blair is third among active coaches and 12th in Division I with 847 wins. He announced on Oct. 28 his planned retirement at the end of the season.
Wells, Qadashah Hoppie, and Jordan Nixon were a combined 11-of-18 (61%) shooting from 3-point range against Texas Southern (0-5). The Aggies entered leading the nation in shooting from long range at 43.4% and extended their winning streak against non-Power Five opponents to 24.
Hoppie finished with 14 points and Nixon had 12 points and five assists. Aaliyah Patty added 10 points for the Aggies.
Texas A&M opened the game on a 15-5 run and led 27-11 after the first quarter. Alisa Knight's jumper cut the Texas Southern deficit to 31-20 in the second, but the Aggies closed on a 18-5 run for a 24-point halftime lead.
Shalexxus Aaron scored 16 points to lead Texas Southern.
Texas A&M has a 10-3 advantage including 9-0 at home in the series. It was the first meeting since Dec. 29, 2002.
