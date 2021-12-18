PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 23 points, including a late jumper that allowed Grand Canyon to hold off San Francisco 49-48 on Saturday.
Blacksher's jumper with 1:17 left and Yvan Ouedraogo added the first of two free throws to give the Antelopes a 49-45 lead going into the final minute, but the Dons could manage only a 3 by Josh Kunen.
Ouedraogo had 5 points and 16 rebounds for Grand Canyon (10-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.
Holland Woods, whose 14.0 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Antelopes, had only 6 points (0 of 11).
San Francisco totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Yauhen Massalski had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Dons (10-1), whose eight-game season-opening winning streak came to an end. Patrick Tape added seven rebounds.
Jamaree Bouyea, whose 20.0 points per game entering the contest led the Dons, had 7 points on 3-of-14 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.