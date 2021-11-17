CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Rob Cookson as an assistant coach and promoted Marc Crawford to associate coach.
The Blackhawks announced the moves before Wednesday night's game at Seattle. The 60-year-old Cookson also has worked on NHL staffs with Ottawa, Calgary and Philadelphia.
“Rob’s extensive NHL experience will complement our staff immediately,” interim general manager Kyle Davidson said in a release. “It’s his fresh perspective, however, that will really benefit the team as we work on this transition. We look forward to Rob meeting us on this road trip and I know he is eager to get going with this group.”
The Blackhawks had been working with a smaller staff since coach Jeremy Colliton and assistants Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank were fired on Nov. 6. Derek King was promoted from the minors, replacing Colliton on an interim basis.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.