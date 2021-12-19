NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago forward Brett Connolly was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for interference against Dallas forward Tanner Kero.
Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of Chicago's 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night.
Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that the player had a concussion.
The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000.
