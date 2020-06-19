As the Black Lives Matter movement

gains traction, people with disabilities are being left out of this push for

racial justice. Disabled Black people and other disabled people of color are

even more disproportionately impacted by poverty and racism, and are at greater

risk of COVID-19 infections than their able-bodied counterparts.

Many Black people with disabilities

are unable to participate in protests because of the severity of their

disability and being immunocompromised. Their voices are not amplified and

heard around the nation — they continue to be marginalized and forgotten.

I am acutely aware of my privilege

as a white woman, but I do experience some disadvantages as a deaf woman who

speaks and reads lips.

When decisions are made in an

attempt to keep communities safe, there is too little consideration of the

impact on the disability community. For example, the face-coverings mandate

presents enormous challenges for lipreaders like me and for those with

neurodiverse conditions.

Elizabeth Ralston, MPH,

Seattle