As the Black Lives Matter movement
gains traction, people with disabilities are being left out of this push for
racial justice. Disabled Black people and other disabled people of color are
even more disproportionately impacted by poverty and racism, and are at greater
risk of COVID-19 infections than their able-bodied counterparts.
Many Black people with disabilities
are unable to participate in protests because of the severity of their
disability and being immunocompromised. Their voices are not amplified and
heard around the nation — they continue to be marginalized and forgotten.
I am acutely aware of my privilege
as a white woman, but I do experience some disadvantages as a deaf woman who
speaks and reads lips.
When decisions are made in an
attempt to keep communities safe, there is too little consideration of the
impact on the disability community. For example, the face-coverings mandate
presents enormous challenges for lipreaders like me and for those with
neurodiverse conditions.
Elizabeth Ralston, MPH,
Seattle