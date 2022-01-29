DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Ralph Bissainthe had 17 points and nine rebounds as Central Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 69-63 on Saturday.
Harrison Henderson had 16 points for Central Michigan (3-13, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Kevin Miller added 14 points and seven assists. Cameron Healy had 11 points.
Keshawn Williams had 20 points for the Huskies (5-13, 2-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Anthony Crump added 10 points and six rebounds.
Trendon Hankerson, who was second on the Huskies in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, scored five points on 2-of-12 shooting.
