FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had a season-high 26 points as Montana State narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 89-84 on Thursday night.
Bishop made 11 of 12 free throws. He added six assists. Jubrile Belo had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Montana State (13-5, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tyler Patterson added 14 points. Nick Gazelas had 12 points.
Jalen Cone had 26 points for the Lumberjacks (6-10, 2-3). Nik Mains added 13 points. Keith Haymon had 12 points.
