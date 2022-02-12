BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 23 points including the winning basket with six seconds remaining as Montana State extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Northern Arizona 72-70 on Saturday.
Bishop drove to the hoop for a layup and the winning points.
Jubrile Belo had 14 points and four blocks for Montana State (20-5, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). RaeQuan Battle added 13 points.
Keith Haymon had 17 points for the Lumberjacks (9-16, 5-9). Jalen Cone added 15 points. Nik Mains had 10 points.
The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 89-84 on Jan. 20.
