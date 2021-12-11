ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had a season-high 20 points as Montana State defeated St. Thomas (MN) 72-65 on Saturday night.
Nick Gazelas had 12 points for Montana State (7-4). Great Osobor added nine rebounds. Kellen Tynes had five steals.
St. Thomas (MN) totaled 29 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Anders Nelson had 17 points for the Tommies (4-6). Brooks Allen added 13 points and eight rebounds. Burt Hedstrom had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Riley Miller scored only eight points despite coming into the matchup as the Tommies' leading scorer at 19 points per game. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.