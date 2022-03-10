BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 14 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the league-champion Bobcats romped past eighthseeded Sacramento State 83-61 in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
Great Osobor added 13 points for the Bobcats (25-7). Abdul Mohamed chipped in 11, Jubrile Belo scored 11 and RaeQuan Battle had 10.
Bryce Fowler had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (11-18). Zach Chappell added 19 points.
