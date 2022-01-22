PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Montana State defeated Portland State 73-60 on Saturday night.
Abdul Mohamed had 12 points and seven rebounds for Montana State (14-5, 6-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. RaeQuan Battle added 12 points. Nick Gazelas had 11 points.
Portland State scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
James Jean-Marie had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings (4-11, 2-5). Ezekiel Alley added 12 points. Damion Squire had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.