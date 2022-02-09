AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — James Bishop had 24 points as George Washington defeated UMass 77-68 on Wednesday night.
Brayon Freeman had 15 points for George Washington (9-13, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams added 13 points. Joe Bamisile had 13 points.
Trent Buttrick had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Minutemen (10-12, 3-7). Rich Kelly added 15 points. C.J. Kelly had 10 points.
Noah Fernandes, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup led the Minutemen, had only 4 points on 1-of-11 shooting.
