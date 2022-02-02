WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop scored 27 points as George Washington held off La Salle 89-87 on Wednesday night.
Bishop sank 1 of 2 free throws with 2 seconds remaining for the Colonials (8-12, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) after Jhamir Brickus' four-point play pulled the Explorers (6-13, 1-8) within a point with 5 seconds left.
Joe Bamisile added 24 points for George Washington. Hunter Dean had 13 points and five blocks. Brayon Freeman added 12 points and seven assists.
Brickus scored a season-high 20 points and had eight assists for the Explorers, whose losing streak reached five games. Jack Clark added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Nickelberry had 13 points.
