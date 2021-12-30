Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, down 56 cents to $21.02
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.
Micron Technology, down $2.28 to $93.89
The company said its memory chip output has been hindered by a lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi’an intended to contain the coronavirus omicron variant.
Kroger, up 43 cents to $45.14
The supermarket chain operator announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.
R.R. Donnelley, up 59 cents to $11.26
The company received an offer to be acquired for $11 a share in cash, above the $10.85 a share deal it made to by sold to Chatham Asset Management.
Alcoa, down 42 cents to $59.21
The company reached an agreement with workers at its San Ciprián aluminum plant in Spain to resolve issues stemming from high energy prices.
Biogen, down $18.31 to $240
Samsung Biologics denied reports that it was interested in buying the U.S. company.
NV5 Global, down $1.13 to $136.62
The consulting company said it was buying Optimal Energy, an energy efficiency consulting firm. Terms weren't disclosed.
Tesla, down $15.85 to $1,070.34
The company is recalling certain Model 3s because a cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.