Biniam Girmay produced the biggest win of his career by outsprinting his breakaway companions in the one-day Gent-Wevelgem classic race on Sunday.
The 21-year-old rider from Eritrea was part of a four-man group that resisted the peloton's chase in the 249-kilometer (154.7-mile) race through Belgium.
Girmay launched the sprint from the back of the group in the final dash to the line to edge Christophe Laporte of France and Dries Van Gestel of Belgium. Aother Belgian rider, Jasper Stuyven, was fourth.
