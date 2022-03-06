DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jacob Falko had 21 points as Binghamton edged past New Hampshire 72-69 in a quarterfinal of the America East Conference playoffs on Sunday.
John McGriff's layup with 30 seconds to go gave Binghamton a 3-point lead that stood as the game's final points.
Tyler Bertram had 12 points for Binghamton (12-16). Ogheneyole Akuwovo added 10 points. Christian Hinckson had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Jayden Martinez had 17 points for the Wildcats (15-13). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 15 points and six rebounds. Nick Guadarrama had 11 points.
