BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen will test his sprained left foot on a limited basis during a walk-through practice Wednesday, leaving the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s status uncertain for their game against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.
Speaking before practice, coach Sean McDermott said the team continues its day-to-day approach regarding Allen’s health. “He’s working through it. He’s a tough guy,” McDermott said, noting Allen is still experiencing soreness.
Backup Mitchell Trubisky was to take a majority of the snaps in a noncontact setting.
McDermott said he revised Buffalo's practice schedule to provide players an extra day of rest. The Bills played games six days apart and are coming off a flight from Tampa Bay following a 33-27 overtime loss on Sunday.
During a normal seven-day week, Buffalo traditionally holds two full days of practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Allen played through the injury after being hurt in the second half against the Buccaneers and finished with a team-leading 109 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also finished 36 of 54 for 308 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception in a game in which Buffalo rallied from a 24-3 halftime deficit.
The Bills (7-6) have lost three of four but still hold the AFC’s seventh and final playoff berth.
