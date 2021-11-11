ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was placed on injured reserve on Thursday after he sustained a season-ending knee injury which will require surgery.
The Bills (5-3) filled Zimmer’s roster spot by signing cornerback Cam Lewis from their practice squad in preparation for their game at the New York Jets (2-6) on Sunday. Lewis fills a potentially immediate need with the uncertain status of nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) and backup safety Jaquan Johnson (hamstring).
Zimmer is a dependable backup who appeared in Buffalo’s first six games before being inactive the past two weeks. He’s a fourth-year player who was in his second season with Buffalo, and had one sack, four quarterback pressures and six tackles for losses this season.
With backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a second consecutive week, the Bills promoted Davis Webb from the practice squad to serve as Josh Allen’s backup this weekend. Quarterback Jake Fromm and receiver Tanner Gentry were also activated to the practice squad after spending the past week on the COVID-19 list.
