The 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles opened on a somber note, with everyone in attendance still reeling from the news that 41-year-old ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.
But by the end of the night, all everyone could talk about was Billie Eilish, who swept the major awards and steamrolled everyone, including widely beloved pop sensation Lizzo.
Here's a look at some big moments.
Tribute to Kobe
In the opening segment, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men sang a tribute for the late Bryant.
https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1221604199760306176
And the STAPLES Center, where Bryant played for the Lakers, kept his jerseys lit during the ceremony.
https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1221602391604310019
Red carpet icons
Everyone brought their A-games to the red carpet, but "Pose" actor and fashion legend Billy Porter wore this giant hat that was, dare I say, a big mood.
https://twitter.com/mefeater/status/1221587299097628672
Lizzo wins her first Grammy
Pop sensation and "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo won her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.
https://twitter.com/TheAwards2020/status/1221613779831721995
An "Old Town Road" performance for the ages
The yeehaw king himself Lil Nas X performed "Old Town Road" along with a myriad of special guests, including Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason "Walmart yodeling kid" Ramsey and Diplo and Nas. BTS continues to pave the way for K-Pop in the United States. Their appearance marked the first Grammys performance by a Korean group.
https://twitter.com/BTSNewsBrasil/status/1221630748505116672
Tribute to Nipsey Hussle
A powerhouse performance by Meek Mill, YG, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin with a gospel choir and DJ Khaled, paid tribute to the late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, and including a shoutout to Kobe Bryant. “Long live Nipsey Hussle! Long live Kobe Bryant!,” DJ Khaled shouted.
https://twitter.com/MTVNEWS/status/1221636685903073280?
Billie Eilish has the biggest night of her life
18-year-old Gen Z queen Billie Eilish swept the night, taking home awards for Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Record of the Year.
https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1221641415727255553?
Other highlights, observations and talking points for your water cooler talk tomorrow, rounded up by our freelance reporter Chris Talbott:
- Winner, winner: Lizzo wins the night in pretty much every way. Her music was great, her performance was great, her outfits were great, her speech was great. She even tried to rescue Aerosmith. Great, great, great. Say that a lot. People will think you’re cool.
- Wig!: While Billie and Lizzo confirmed their bonafides, Tyler, the Creator had the night’s most memorable performance with “New Magic Wand,” and it wasn’t just because of that strangely affecting blond moptop.
- RIP: Prince deserved better. So did FKA Twigs.
- Alicia Keys? Great or terrible. Hmmmm.
- Ugh: Rock is nearly dead as far as the Grammys were concerned. And after Aerosmith doddered through a wheezy version of “Walk This Way” in one of only two significant appearances by a rock act, maybe that’s for the best.
- Favorite presenters: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Listening to Sharon Osbourne stumble through almost every name in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category was the night’s best comedic moment. The winner? "DJ Khah-leed."
- Camera angles: Confirming our theory that the Grammys love Seattle's Brandi Carlile, she was one of the night’s frequent “throw to” stars with the cameras turning to her for reaction at least four times.