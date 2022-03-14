The article by Nina Shapiro brings forward a primary issue this nation has but keeps hidden [“UW returns $5M to donor after disagreement over professor’s views on Israel,” March 5, Education]. The fact that people give the big money to push their agenda, whether it has any legitimacy or not, is exactly how too many people get elected to our Congress.
If the arms industry, insurance industry, oil industry and large corporations had less influence, would we be able to get some of the needs of the citizens of the U.S. through Congress? Every person in Congress should need to list the source of the money they receive as campaign contributions, private plane rides or other monetary “contributions” so their votes can be understood and scrutinized by all of us.
It is very hard for congressional people to speak truth to power when they know who butters their bread.
Barbara Z. Rofkar, Bellingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.