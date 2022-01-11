NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Illumina Inc., up $61.52 to $423.80.
The genetic testing tools company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast and update on partnerships.
Shake Shack Inc., up $9.01 to $77.27.
The burger chain gave investors a solid fourth-quarter financial update.
Big Lots Inc., down 68 cents to $45.66.
The discount retailer warned investors about a weak start to the year in terms of customer traffic and sales.
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., down $1.88 to $14.70
The maker of genetic analysis technology gave investors a disappointing revenue update.
Aptiv Plc., down $5.37 to $159.70.
The auto parts company is buying software company Wind River for $4.3 billion.
Phillips 66, up $2.29 to $86.15.
U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc., up $23.84 to $357.95.
The medical research equipment and services provider gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for 2022.
Exxon Mobil Inc., up $2.88 to $71.35.
The energy company bought a 49.9% stake in Biojet AS, a Norwegian biofuels company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.