SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift UTEP to a 59-54 win over UTSA on Sunday.
Jorell Saterfield had 15 points for UTEP (11-8, 4-3 Conference USA). Souley Boum added 11 points. Tydus Verhoeven had three blocks. Jamari Sibley had a career-high five blocks plus 4 points.
The Miners swatted a season-high 10 blocks.
Darius McNeill scored a season-high 20 points for the Roadrunners (7-13, 0-7), whose losing streak reached six games.
The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. UTEP defeated UTSA 69-64 last Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.