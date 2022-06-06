PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Natalie K. Wight to serve as U.S. Attorney for Oregon.
Wight has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Oregon since 2012.
She previously worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Northern California and as an attorney at the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 2003 to 2008.
Wight was one of five U.S. Attorneys nominated Monday in states including South Carolina, Wisconsin, Colorado and California.
She must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Former U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams stepped down in 2021 after six years in the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.