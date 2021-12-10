Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has been cleared of safety allegations and can proceed with a planned launch on Saturday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday in an emailed statement that it had "found no specific safety issues."
The FAA in September began a review of the company after a whistle-blower wrote an essay alleging that the company's culture had compromised safety. Blue Origin flew Bezos and three others to the boundary of space on July 20 and plans to take another group on its rocket and capsule on Saturday.
