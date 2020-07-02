Obtaining equality for all must
move from the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area to every neighborhood
of Seattle. Not by holding ground but by holding ideals.
As citizens, we must get together
and talk about how to make our city a better place for all. The death of George
Floyd has forcefully brought inequality to our attention. The way to fix that
inequality is for everyone to look at the problems, discuss the problems and
develop solutions. Our whole society will be better with a rational discussion
of how we can make Seattle and Washington better.
I ask Mayor Jenny Durkan to call
for neighborhood discussions. Can Zoom neighborhood meetings be organized to
first listen, then discuss ideas that will make our city better?
Then we must encourage people to
run for office who will support and advance the ideals agreed upon.
Donna Osseward, Seattle