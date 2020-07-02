Obtaining equality for all must

move from the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area to every neighborhood

of Seattle. Not by holding ground but by holding ideals.

As citizens, we must get together

and talk about how to make our city a better place for all. The death of George

Floyd has forcefully brought inequality to our attention. The way to fix that

inequality is for everyone to look at the problems, discuss the problems and

develop solutions. Our whole society will be better with a rational discussion

of how we can make Seattle and Washington better.

I ask Mayor Jenny Durkan to call

for neighborhood discussions. Can Zoom neighborhood meetings be organized to

first listen, then discuss ideas that will make our city better?

Then we must encourage people to

run for office who will support and advance the ideals agreed upon.

Donna Osseward, Seattle