RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Braxton Beverly came off the bench to score 17 points to lift Eastern Kentucky to an 88-75 win over Radford on Sunday.
Jannson Williams had 15 points and five blocks for Eastern Kentucky (6-2). Michael Moreno added 12 points and seven rebounds. Curt Lewis had 10 points.
Bryan Hart had 15 points for the Highlanders (2-5). Camron McNeil added 13 points. Rashun Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.