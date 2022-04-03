MADRID (AP) — Real Betis routed Osasuna 4-1 to stay within range of the final Champions League place in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Juanmi scored twice and William Carvalho and Álex Moreno added a goal each for the hosts' second victory in the last nine matches in all competitions.
The result left Betis one point behind fourth-placed Barcelona. Barcelona met Sevilla at Camp Nou Stadium late Sunday.
Ante Budimir scored for Osasuna, which won two of its previous three matches.
ATHLETIC WINS AGAIN
Athletic Bilbao ended a two-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over Elche to stay in eighth place, near the European spots.
It was the fourth loss in five matches for Elche, which is six points above the drop zone.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.