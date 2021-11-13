GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Sophomore Jimmie Robinson III rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns and Bethune-Cookman breezed to a 31-14 victory over Grambling in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.
Robinson had a 3-yard TD run with 4:34 left in the first quarter and a 2-yard scoring run with 17 seconds left in the quarter for a 14-0 lead. Dylan Moghaddam's 32-yard field goal stretched the Wildcats (2-8, 2-5) lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter. John-Paul Pierce got the Tigers (3-7, 2-5) on the scoreboard with 14-yard TD toss to Dorrell James, but Robinson scored on a 2-yard run with 17 seconds left before halftime for a 24-7 advantage.
Pierce hooked up with Tony Forrest Jr. for a 17-yard score early in the fourth quarter to get Grambling within 10 points, but LaDerrien Wilson capped the scoring for Bethune-Cookman with 5:46 left with a 30-yard TD run.
Pierce completed 12 of 28 passes for 102 yards with two interceptions for Grambling. The Tigers managed just 186 yards of offense.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.