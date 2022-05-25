OL Reign reached the net and the win column Wednesday night at Lumen Field.
But before OL Reign and the Kansas City Current started play, they held a moment of silence.
Megan Rapinoe said they stood for the moment of silence for the mass shooting in Texas on Tuesday. She said the Reign’s “whole heart” went out to everyone in Texas and the families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
“It makes it seem pointless to come play, really. It’s difficult to do that,” Rapinoe said. “I know everybody is doing their job and having to show up today and trying to just sort of fake their way through it, but it’s so heartbreaking.
“Obviously things need to change. … (Mass shootings) are just going to continue to happen every single day until we do something about it.”
On the field, it was time to work. OL Reign got into the win column, taking a 1-0 decision against Kansas City — the hosts’ first victory of the regular season.
In the 80th minute, Bethany Balcer ended a team scoring drought, taking a cross from Sofia Huerta. Balcer’s header found the top right corner and launched a celebration three games in the making.
The team’s past two outings were consecutive scoreless draws, at Portland Thorns FC and at home Sunday against the Washington Spirit, respectively.
During the goalless draws and into Wednesday, the Reign were generating strong chances. But again, they had nothing to show for it during the first half against Kansas City.
Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce made a leaping save during stoppage time to ensure the game stayed even heading into halftime.
Rose Lavelle’s header was blocked by Adrianna Franch almost as soon as play got underway and the Reign were off. Their best chance came during the 22nd minute when Kansas City untangled a mess in the box. Franch came out to meet and deny Tziarra King, but defender Jenna Winebrenner turned aside a bid.
OL Reign finished with 20 shots, nine of them on goal.
Tullis-Joyce faced seven shots.
“I think we needed it,” Reign coach Laura Harvey, a native of England, said of the victory. “But in light of what happened yesterday in Texas, I think that as much as we’re really happy that we got the win and that’s our job to do, we all came here with a heavy heart and wanting things to change.
“I’ve been in this country now for 10 years and it’s mind-blowing to me that this continues to happen.”
The Reign (1-1-3) host San Diego on Sunday.
