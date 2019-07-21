BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand
3. Backlash, Brad Thor
4. Lost and Found, Danielle Steel
5. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes
6. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
7. Unsolved. Patterson/Ellis
8. Mrs. Everything. Jennifer Weiner
9. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact, Mike Maden
10. Whisper Network, Chandler Baker
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Pioneers, David McCullough
2. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
3. Songs of America, Meacham/McGraw
4. Becoming, Michelle Obama
5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
6. The Coffee Bean, Gordon/West
7. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern
8. Dare to Lead, Brene Brown
9. Never Play Dead, Tomi Lahren
10. Everything Is F*cked, Mark Manson