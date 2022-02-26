COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miguel Berry scored in the 8th minute on a deflected shot and the Columbus Crew breezed to a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday.
Derrick Etienne Jr. added a goal in the 25th minute for a 2-0 lead and Luis Díaz and Lucas Zelarayán scored two minutes apart late in the game to cap the scoring.
Yaw Yeboah had an assist in his first game with the Crew. He was also responsible for Vancouver's Jake Nerwinski receiving a second yellow card when he tripped Yeboah in the 53rd minute.
