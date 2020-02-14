In the column “How Trump wins again” [Feb. 9, Opinion], David Brooks reveals the number of Sanders voters who went for Trump, or voted other than Democratic, in the 2016 election: more than enough to tilt the election to President Donald Trump.
Sanders never campaigned with the energy and sincerity for Hillary Clinton that Clinton did for Obama when he won the Democratic nomination. As Brooks says, “only 53% of Sanders voters say they will certainly support whomever is the Democratic nominee.”
That’s not a candidate I want representing the Democratic Party.
Judy Burnstin, Shoreline