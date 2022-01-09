BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Montana State to a 66-59 win over Montana on Sunday.
Amin Adamu had 19 points for Montana State (12-5, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Xavier Bishop added 11 points. Abdul Mohamed had 10 points.
Cameron Parker had 18 points for the Grizzlies (11-6, 4-2). Robby Beasley III added 15 points. Josh Bannan had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
___
___
