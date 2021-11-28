SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 17 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats beat Southeast Missouri 75-68 in the title game of the UIW Thanksgiving Tournament on Sunday.
Xavier Bishop added 14 points for the Bobcats. Amin Adamu chipped in 13, Tyler Patterson scored 12 and Abdul Mohamed had 10. Adamu also had 10 rebounds.
Phillip Russell scored a career-high 21 points for the Redhawks (3-4). Chris Harris added 17 points. Nana Akenten had three points and 10 rebounds.
