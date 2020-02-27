The Bellevue College vice president who altered a mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp by removing a reference to anti-Japanese agitation by Eastside businessmen has been placed on administrative leave.
Gayle Colston Barge is on paid administrative leave "as a result of her actions, and while we process the impact of this incident on our community," Bellevue College president Jerry Weber wrote in a message to the college community Thursday afternoon. Barge is vice president of institutional advancement, one of nine Bellevue College vice presidents.
Barge acknowledged last week that she removed a reference in the description accompanying the art installation "Never Again Is Now," created by Seattle artist Erin Shigaki. The project was brought to Bellevue College as the school recognized the Day of Remembrance, which commemorates the day President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the imprisonment of Japanese Americans.
The sentence "After decades of anti-Japanese agitation, led by Eastside businessman Miller Freeman and others, the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans included the 60 families (300 individuals) who farmed Bellevue," was whited out from the artist description.
This story will be updated.