LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Ethan Claycomb had 16 points as Bellarmine edged past Liberty 53-50 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Saturday night.
Dylan Penn had 19 points for Bellarmine (19-13). CJ Fleming added 11 points. Juston Betz had eight rebounds.
Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Bellarmine totaled 18 first-half points, the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 24 points in the second half for Liberty marked the fewest of the season for the home team.
Darius McGhee had 21 points for the Flames (22-11). Brody Peebles added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.