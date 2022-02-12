PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xavier Bell had 22 points as Drexel beat Northeastern 67-51 on Saturday.
Melik Martin had 13 points for Drexel (12-11, 7-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Amari Williams added four blocks. Camren Wynter had seven rebounds and seven assists.
Northeastern scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Chris Doherty had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (7-18, 1-13). Shaquille Walters added 13 points. Nikola Djogo had 12 points.
The Dragons improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Drexel defeated Northeastern 76-68 on Jan. 15.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
