DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell posted 18 points and seven rebounds as North Texas won its ninth straight game, beating UTEP 66-58 on Monday night.
Abou Ousmane had 17 points and eight rebounds for North Texas (17-4, 10-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 13 points. Rubin Jones had 10 points.
Souley Boum had 20 points for the Miners (14-9, 7-4), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Jamal Bieniemy added 17 points.
