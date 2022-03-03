SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Thomas Bell registered 16 points and seven rebounds as North Texas extended its winning streak to 15 games, defeating UTSA 59-48 on Thursday night.
Tylor Perry had 12 points for North Texas (23-4, 16-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 11 points.
Jacob Germany had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-21, 2-15). Darius McNeill added 14 points. Dhieu Deing had six rebounds.
The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. North Texas defeated UTSA 69-45 on Feb. 5.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.