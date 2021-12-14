DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell had 14 points as North Texas defeated Sam Houston 65-55 on Tuesday night.
Abou Ousmane had 13 points for North Texas (6-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Mardrez McBride added 12 points. Tylor Perry had 10 points.
Savion Flagg had 20 points for the Bearkats (3-7). Jaden Ray added 10 points. Tristan Ikpe had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.