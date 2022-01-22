DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell registered 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as North Texas defeated Old Dominion 69-56 on Saturday.
Rubin Jones had 16 points for North Texas (13-4, 6-1 Conference USA), which won its fifth consecutive game. Abou Ousmane added 12 points and three blocks. JJ Murray had seven rebounds.
Jaylin Hunter scored a career-high 20 points for the Monarchs (7-11, 2-3). Austin Trice added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe had eight rebounds.
