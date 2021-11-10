BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities said on Wednesday they approved plans to have a COVID-19 booster shot for all who would want one.
Health ministers from the nation's different regions said that on top of the booster shots for health professionals and the over-65 age group which are already being administered, it will start preparing a booster vaccination campaign for those younger.
It also approved a booster jab for those who have received the one-dose J&J vaccine.
Even though Belgium has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, it is currently struggling to contain a fourth spike of the pandemic.
