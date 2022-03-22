GLENDALE, Ariz. — This battle for NHL basement supremacy wasn’t quite the stuff of dreams though some Kraken players were afforded coveted chances that should define this final quarter of the season.
One such player, newcomer Daniel Sprong, got to show off his cannon slap shot a couple of times on an opening period power play, then later deployed a pinpoint wrister that tied the score in the second period. Not long after, defenseman Carson Soucy added his second goal of the night to help lift his team to a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes and out of a three-way tie for last-place overall.
Soucy's initial goal had tied the score just 17 seconds after the Coyotes opened the scoring, finding its way through a maze of bodies with lethal accuracy.
"I just try to get it in there when I see numbers in front," Soucy said. "Obviously on that first goal, I don't know if we had two guys and one of their guys in front, but obviously their goalie didn't see it. So, I think that's just a good job by our forwards getting to the net."
Morgan Geekie added some insurance with 7:22 to go, taking a nice cross-ice feed from Jared McCann after a faked shot and firing it into an open net.
Tuesday night’s showdown in front of 11,670 at the Gila River Arena began with the Kraken, Arizona and Montreal all tied for the league's fewest points total of 44. It also came on the heels of the previous day’s trade deadline that saw six Kraken regulars moved in a half-dozen deals, meaning their final 19 games will take on a somewhat different look than the opening 63.
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol has said he’ll be testing and challenging players in various roles to see how they respond. Hakstol added that some players limited in prior playing time will be given chances to show what they’ve got and need to take advantage.
Soucy said he's hoping to make the most of a chance at more power play time and top-4 defensive minutes on the team's second pairing now that captain Mark Giordano has been dealt.
"Obviously, it sucks losing guys but I think you've got to take it and make the most of your opportunity with a couple of young (defensive) guys and of courser me too," he said. "It's tough losing friends but still it's a business and you've got to make the most of it."
The "young guys" Soucy referred to, defensemen Haydn Fleury and Will Borgen, were immediate beneficiaries of the lightened blue-line numbers post-deadline after spending much of the season in the press box when Giordano and Jeremy Lauzon were still around. Fleury took a cross-checking penalty in the second period that enabled Coyotes winger Nick Schmaltz to one-time a Clayton Keller pass from the high slot on the power play for the game’s opening goal.
But Soucy quickly tied it with his seeing-eye wrist shot past screened Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka top-shelf. The Kraken didn’t have much time to celebrate as just 44 seconds after that, Nick Ritchie got in alone behind Fleury and scored on Philipp Grubauer.
Fleury would leave the game shortly after with an undisclosed injury and not return.
The three goals in 1:02 had the Kraken trailing 2-1 in another game in which they had dominated early — outshooting the Coyotes 15-8 in the opening period — while failing to fully capitalize. Arizona had twice beaten the Kraken in prior meetings and this game appeared headed in a similar direction until Sprong netted the equalizer at the 13:39 mark of the middle frame.
"It's a new team and a fresh start and you want to make a good first impression," Sprong said after his first game since Monday’s trade that sent him from the Washington Capitals to the Kraken along with a fourth-round pick in 2022 and a sixth-rounder in 2023 in exchange for Marcus Johansson.
Sprong had talked about having a strong shot in his post-trade conference call with Seattle media members. The Kraken wasted no time in getting Sprong regular turns on the power play, hoping to jump-start a player who’d struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities with the Capitals much of this season.
His opening period one-timer from the left point had forced Vejmelka into a last-second kick save and a juicy rebound that wasn't converted. On the same shift, he one-timed a second powerful blast just wide of the net.
Then, Sprong didn’t miss in the second period when afforded a chance from the left circle, hoisting a wrist shot past Vejmelka to tie it 2-2.
"I was a little snakebitten in Washington but I know I can shoot the puck," Sprong said. "I got an opportunity and I made the most of it."
Soucy's eventual game-winner came fewer than three minutes after Sprong's equalizer, taking a pass in the left circle and wristing the puck home. The second multi-goal game of the season gave him a career-high nine this season.
And it allowed the Kraken a rare third victory their last four games.
Hakstol afterward lauded his team's strong play throughout.
"It was a hard-working game for us," he said. "Pretty consistent effort throughout. We got a little bit sloppy with the puck there in the second period and that cost us a couple of chances against. But the guys did a really good job of regaining composure."
And of also passing the first challenge Hakstol saw posed to them post-trade deadline. Hakstol wanted to see who would step up with so many dressing-room leaders dealt away.
"You get into difficult situations, how do guys react?" he said. "Who's able to step up? Who's able to have the presence and poise to lead? And that's a big part of what we're looking for as we step forward here."
