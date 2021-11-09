WASHINGTON (AP) — Stacy Beckton Jr. had 18 points as American narrowly defeated Marist 77-73 in overtime on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Josh Alexander had 14 points for American. Colin Smalls added 12 points. Elijah Stephens had six assists.
Raheim Sullivan scored a career-high 23 points for the Red Foxes. Jordan Jones added 14 points and three blocks. Ricardo Wright had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.