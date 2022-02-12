MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had a season-high 24 points as Montana topped Portland State 85-76 on Saturday night.
Beasley made 6 of 8 3-pointers. Josh Bannan added 22 points and eight rebounds for Montana (17-9, 10-5 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney had 14 points and six rebounds Lonnell Martin Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Michael Carter III had 13 points for the Vikings (8-15, 6-9). Damion Squire added and Khalid Thomas had 11 point apiece. Thomas also had three blocks.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
