SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III posted 13 points as Montana topped Sacramento State 65-58 on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.
Brandon Whitney scored 12 for Montana (5-3, 1-0) and Cameron Parker and Lonnell Martin Jr. 10 apiece.
Bryce Fowler had 17 points for the Hornets (3-4, 0-1) and distributed four assists in the face of seven turnovers. William FitzPatrick scored 16.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.