LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract on Friday.
Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns over nine seasons with the Houston Texans (2013-18) and New York Jets (2019-21). He has seven catches for 64 yards in four playoff games. Griffin caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns last season.
The Bears went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They hired general manager Ryan Poles to replace Ryan Pace and coach Matt Eberflus to take over for Matt Nagy.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.