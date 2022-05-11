LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added depth at wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with free agent Dante Pettis on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Pettis announced the move on Twitter, posting a photo of himself signing a contract. Drafted by San Francisco in the second round in 2018, he has 52 receptions for 739 yards and nine touchdowns over four seasons with the 49ers and New York Giants. Pettis was limited to three games with the Giants last year because of a shoulder injury on a punt return.
The Bears also claimed tight end Rysen John off waivers from the Giants and signed quarterback Nathan Peterman. They waived tight end Jesper Horsted following a failed physical and quarterback Ryan Willis.
