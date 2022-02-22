LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Utah State romped past New Mexico 81-56 on Tuesday night.
Brandon Horvath had 19 points for Utah State (16-13, 7-9 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Sean Bairstow added 12 points. Steven Ashworth had 10 points and six assists.
New Mexico scored 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points for the Lobos (11-17, 3-11). KJ Jenkins added 12 points. Jay Allen-Tovar had 11 points.
Jaelen House, who was second on the Lobos in scoring entering the contest with 17 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).
The Aggies, who also beat New Mexico 90-87 on Jan. 8., swept the season series with the Lobos.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.